2016-17 Zags vs. 2013-14 Shockers

Evan Closky talks with Wichita State beat writer, Paul Suellentrop, to see if there are any comparisons to draw between this year's undefeated team and Wichita State's perfect squad three seasons ago.

KREM 6:38 PM. PST February 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories