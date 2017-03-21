Creek at Qualchan, Downriver golf courses to open this week

(Photo: antpkr, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two local golf courses are slated to open this week as spring weather continues to roll in.

The Creek at Qualchan will open Wednesday and the Downriver Golf Course will open Thursday.

The Creek at Qualchan is Spokane’s newest City course. Per the City of Spokane, the 72-par course offers modern, target-style golf in a natural setting with a meandering creek, five ponds and well-protected greens.

The course will be open from 9:00 a.m. to dark. Golfers can schedule tee times at 509-448-9317 or www.spokanegolf.org.

Local golf courses are slated to open this week. (Photo: City of Spokane, Custom)

Downriver Golf Course is a Spokane staple that recently celebrated 100 years, making it the older City course. The par-71 course is nestled among tall pines and sits along the Spokane River and Riverside State Park.

The course will be open from 7:00 a.m. to dark. Tee times can be scheduled at 509-327-5259 or www.spokanegolf.org.

