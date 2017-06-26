GoFundMe account raises $12,000 for WSU football player battling cancer

Riley Sorenson (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – A GoFundMe has been set up for the former Washington State University football player who has faced tremendous hardships in such a short period.

Riley Sorenson went to El Paso, Texas, to play in the Sun Bowl on December 26, 2015. As the team ran through the stadium tunnel, Sorenson was pulled aside by his coach and received the news that his father had suffered from a heart attack. Sorenson’s father, Bart Sorenson, passed away 10 days later at the age of 49.

Four months later, Sorenson’s mother Karen Sorenson, 49, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Incomprehensibly, five months after his father’s death and three days after his mother’s funeral, Sorenson was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He underwent surgery and returned to WSU to play football and receive his degree. Just as he finished his last course upon graduating, Sorenson’s cancer returned.

An abdominal tumor was detected on June 20, 2017. On Monday, Sorenson will begin four rounds of chemotherapy.

Almost up to $12,000 already...in 4 days. Wow. https://t.co/vSx1vQ3Jzq — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) June 27, 2017

The GoFundMe account started by a friend of Sorenson’s is to help him with medical bills and related expenses while he battles with cancer. It has been up for four days and has already raised more than $12,000.

