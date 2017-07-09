Get excited about these two Gonzaga basketball players

Feb 4, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Killian Tillie (33) gets the loose ball during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 90-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Gonzaga Bulldogs might have lost some stars from last year but they have some talent waiting for their chance to shine.

Rui Hachimura is a 6 foot 8 inch 225 pound soon to be sophomore. He plays for the Japanese national team right now in the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

Killian Tillie is a 6 foot 9 inch 200 pound soon to be sophomore too. He plays for the French national team in the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup.

They are both stars on their respective teams and have Zag fans chomping at the bit to see them suit up for the Bulldogs.

