Former Zag makes special trip to Final Four

Twentynine Palms, Calif. – A former GU basketball player said the Zags’ trip to the Final Four is the trip she’s been waiting for, a trip that is more than just basketball. In just a few days Gonzaga will make school history by playing in its first ever Final Four.

Mary Ann Laubacher was a walk-on for Gonzaga’s women’s basketball team in 1971 and 1972 and was thrilled to see her Bulldogs do so well this year.

“It’s incredible! I mean, I have followed and taken the criticism from all my cousins who went to Santa Clara or St. Mary’s, and listen to, especially the ones that went to St. Mary’s,” Laubacher said.

Now, Laubacher will be able to keep those criticisms at bay at least for awhile. Laubacher has already made plans to drive to Phoenix from her home in California with her 26-year-old son Joe Smeeding. Laubacher said he is the main reason she is making the trip.

Last year, Smeeding was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Smeeding has been fighting the disease with an inspiring amount of strength. Laubacher said he is a fighter like the Zags, both just will not give up.

For Smeeding, it just seemed to make sense to see strength like his, on the basketball court.

“It’s great to have this look forward to next weekend because we kind of have a rough week the week afterwards with some treatments,” Laubacher said, “and to be able to have my two sons together, for Joe to be his brother, and to see Gonzaga win, that is just going to be fantastic.”

Laubacher said Smeeding continues to beat all the odds so far and she is hoping Gonzaga will continue their historic run by beating South Carolina.

Laubacher also said the NCAA was able to provide Smeeding and his family with seats that will allow him to comfortable enjoy watching the game on Saturday.

