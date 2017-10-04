KREM
Former Coug, Riley Sorenson's cancer is in remission

Staff , KREM 5:53 PM. PDT October 04, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash --- Former WSU football player Riley Sorenson’s cancer is in remission.

Sorenson’s girlfriend Elisabeth Haffner broke the news on twitter Wednesday.

 

 

Sorenson had two battles with cancer right after both of his parents died. His struggle is something that very few people have had the misfortune of experiencing.

Haffner tweeted this gif to show Sorenson’s and her reaction to the good news.

 

 

Sorenson has been an inspirational story for others who are going through a tough time in their life. He is a great example of perseverance of the human spirit.

