FOLLOW: Darnay and Evan take over San Diego for the Holiday Bowl

Share This Story

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- The Washington State Cougars are heading to San Diego to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2016 National Funding Holiday Bowl on December 27, and we sent our sports director Darnay Tripp and Evan Closky along for the ride.

Darnay and Evan are scheduled to join the Cougs on Friday, December 23 and will be documenting their entire trip through social media.

Throughout their time in San Diego, this story will be updated to show you all the activities, events, and even the food. Of course, we'll have the full breakdown of the game itself and will have you completely covered on all you need to know before the Cougs take the field at 4:00 p.m. PST on December 27. On the day before the game, join us for a 30-minute "Crimson and Gray Holiday Bowl Special" featuring interviews, season recap, and more! It airs at 7:00 p.m. on KREM 2.

Be sure to follow along with us on all of our social media accounts including Twitter and Snapchat! Follow along @KREM2Sports, and also follow Darnay and Evan on their accounts too.

Morrow's game show luck pays off for Cougs

FRIDAY

Darnay and Evan are set to take off for San Diego on Friday.

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

With senior season approaching Gabe Marks sounds off

MONDAY

Tune in Monday night at 7:00 p.m. on KREM 2 to watch "Crimson and Gray Holiday Bowl Special." A 30-minute show recapping the Cougs' season. Some former Cougs talk about this year's team and Holiday Bowl game, plus an exciting showdown between Evan Closky and Jamal Morrow and Gabe Marks is unfiltered in his sit-down with Darnay Tripp.

GAMEDAY!

Its GAMEDAY! The Washington State Cougars take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2016 National Funding Holiday Bowl. The game airs at 4:00 p.m. PST on ESPN. Darnay and Evan will have live postgame reaction on KREM 2 News at 10 and 11:00 p.m.

Tweets by DarnayTripp

Tweets by KREMEvan