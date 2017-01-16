Five things to watch in Seahawks offseason

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant (74) guards during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Seahawks finished 2016 where they finished 2015 -- losing on the road in the Divisional round of the playoffs. They haven't won on the road in that round since 1983 -- the only time it's ever happened for this franchise.

Translation: The Seahawks need to get better and get that bye week with a home playoff game.

The loss of safety Earl Thomas in the last quarter of the season definitely played a part in Seattle's struggles down the stretch. But there were other obvious holes the Seahawks need to fill. Had Thomas gone through with retirement (like he hinted at after his season-ending injury), then finding his replacement would have made it onto the following list. But he has since said he's coming back to the Legion Of Boom.

So here are five things to watch for this offseason as the Seahawks try to get to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

1. How will the Seahawks fix the offensive line?

The numbers do not lie. The Seahawks paid, by far, the least of any team in the NFL to protect their quarterback. At the end of the 2016 season, the Seahawks were paying less than $6 million total for their offensive line (including backups) according to OverTheCap.com. The next lowest team -- the New York Giants -- were paying more than twice that.

And it showed with a running game that finished 25th in the league and with Russell Wilson often running for his life. Wilson was pressured 19 times in the loss to Atlanta, which ESPN Stats and Information says was the most dropbacks under pressure he's ever dealt with in 12 career postseason games.

The Seahawks used a combination of rookies (including one who hadn't started a game since 8th grade) and journeymen (who probably would have been backups most anywhere else in the league). The biggest bright spot was Justin Britt, who made a successful move to center.

Hopes of finding NFL-ready linemen in the draft is tough. Many of them are coming out of spread offenses in college. There will be several veteran free agents on the market, but will the Seahawks be able to snatch any of them up? Or will they even try?

Here's an intriguing name to watch for: Russell Okung. The former Seahawks left tackle signed a 5-year deal with the Broncos last offseason. But, because he unwisely served as his own agent, he was passed over during the early part of free agency and had to sign a deal that was more friendly to the team than to himself. He's due $47.8 million over the next four years according to OverTheCap.com, but the Broncos could cut him and only take a $2 million salary cap spread out over those four years. Don't be surprised if Okung is available.

2. Are the Seahawks still looking for their feature running back?

We've seen what Thomas Rawls can do when he is healthy. The problem is, he hasn't proven he can stay healthy. In his first two seasons, Rawls has played in 22 of 32 regular season games. (24 of 36 if you include playoffs).

Rookie C.J. Prosise showed he could provide an excellent second option, but he only played in six games of 18 games for the Seahawks this season. Like Rawls, his ability to stay healthy remains a question.

Since general manager John Schneider has been known to surprise us with unexpected moves (Percy Harvin and Jimmy Graham come to mind), anything is on the table. So let's offer up this one to watch for: Will the Seahawks consider going after future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson?

The common belief is Peterson will be released or traded by the Minnesota Vikings as a salary cap casualty. He's due $18 million in his final season according to OverTheCap.com, but the Vikings can cut him loose and save all that.

With the Seahawks still in their Super Bowl window, and with Pete Carroll's desire for a run-first offense, it's not so crazy to think Peterson might want to come to Seattle. That's presuming the Seahawks think Peterson can stay healthy and productive at age 32, and if they can get him for a discount.

3. What to do about Jimmy Graham?

There is no doubt that Graham is one of the most talented receivers in the league -- whether you're talking tight ends or wide receivers. His 6'7", 265-pound frame combined with his ability to get down field makes him very difficult for anyone to cover.

But, again, numbers tell the story. The Seahawks did not use him much. He was targeted a total of 95 times in 2016. That's tied for 53rd among all receivers in the league. And even with those few targets, he still finished with 923 yards receiving. But only six touchdowns.

Between 2011 and 2014 in New Orleans-- the four seasons before he came to Seattle -- Graham was targeted an average of 138 times. Translate that to this season, and it would have put him No. 1 for tight ends and No. 14 for all receivers.

Graham is due $10 million next season -- the final year of his contract. But the Seahawks could cut or trade him with no hit on their salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com.

If the Seahawks decide to go after veterans to shore up the offensive line or improve the running game, might they let Graham go?

If not, what will they do to get him more involved in 2017?

4. Will the Seahawks lock up Kam Chancellor for the long haul?

The Seahawks have been fairly consistent in signing their core stars to long-term extensions when they have one year left on their contracts. Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin, and Michael Bennett are among the most recent.

Strong safety Kam Chancellor is the biggest name on the list of Seahawks players who will be up for free agency after 2017. And he showed his value greatly -- both during his two-game holdout to start the 2015 season, and immediately afterward with his game-saving play against the Lions.

But we've also seen that his style of play -- all out and hard-hitting -- has taken a toll on him. He's missed nine games in the last three seasons (not including the holdout games). But when he's in, he's still one of the best in the league.

One theory heard recently: Offer him less than top dollar to sign a long-term deal, but with the understanding that the Seahawks sit him out for certain games to keep him healthy and extend his career. That probably won't happen, but interesting to think about.

Other key Seahawks players with one year left on their contracts include:

TE Jimmy Graham

C Justin Britt

DE Cassius Marsh

WR Paul Richardson

5. Which free agents will the Seahawks re-sign?

Kicker Steven Hauschka is an unrestricted free agent. He remains one of the better kickers in the league, but he did have his struggles this past season. He led the league with seven missed extra points, including playoffs, in 2016 (not all his fault. Some of that was issues on the line).

But one that sticks out is the missed 28-yard overtime field goal in Arizona in October. If he'd made that kick, the Seahawks would have finished 11-5 and played the Falcons at home in the playoffs. We'll see how all that affects the negotiations.

Other key Seahawks free agents

TE Luke Willson (Unrestricted)

DT Tony McDaniel (Unrestricted)

LB Mike Morgan (Unrestricted)

S Kelcie McCray (Unrestricted)

CB DeShawn Shead (Restricted)

T Garry Gilliam (Restricted)

