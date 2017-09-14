Fellow 'Northeast A' rivals show support for Scotties

Freeman's 'rivals' have quickly stepped up in support of the Scotties.

Fellow teams from the Northeast A League are rallying around Freeman in a variety of ways following Wednesday's school shooting. The league has partnered with Universal Athletic to make 'Freeman Strong' t-shirts they hope to have available in time for next Friday's high school football games. Lakeside Athletic Director Jeff Pietz says they will cost five dollars.

More information on how to order the shirts will be available at NEALeague.com.

Pietz also says there will be a moment of silence before all NEA athletic events in the coming week.

Area schools began to demonstrate their care for Freeman Thursday. Lakeside's football team applied two stripes of tape in the Scotties' school color to their helmets. They will wear the tape through the rest of the season.

"Our kids rallied, our school rallied, our league rallied and everybody wants to do something," Pietz said. "In times like this we're all Freeman, we're all family."

Pietz says their other teams will also don the color on their uniforms. He also expects other area programs to pay tribute in a similar fashion.

At the Colville-Medical Lake volleyball match students wore blue, and athletes wore blue ribbons in their hair.

"We're here for them and we're praying for them," Medical Lake student Jayda Noble said. "Go Scotties."

© 2017 KREM-TV