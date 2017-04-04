Fans show love for Zags on social media

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thanks Zags, for an amazing season
-
Livestream 2
-
2 Kootenai County inmates escape from custody
-
Missing Montana girls could be in Spokane
-
Zags return to McCarthey Center at 4:15 p.m.
-
KREM Breaking News
-
Zags talk about their summer 'survival camp'
-
Abandoned infant found in Lakewood
-
SkyKING: Bertha emerges from under Seattle
-
The Deal Guy: North Face At Up To 70% Off
More Stories
-
GU to hold Homecoming Rally to welcome home ZagsApr. 4, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
-
Spokane welcomes Gonzaga basketball team home as heroesApr. 4, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
-
Things that have happened while we've waited for…Apr. 4, 2017, 10:46 p.m.