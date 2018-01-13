EWU athletic director accepts new position at University of North Dakota

CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington University is searching for a new athletic director after Bill Chaves accepted the AD position at the University of North Dakota.

Chaves has been the athletic director at EWU for 11 years.

He will head to Grand Forks to watch over one of the best NCAA hockey teams in the country.

And EWU needs a new AD now. Chaves heads to Grand Forks where he’ll lead UND into the MVFC/Summit and watch over one of the best NCAA hockey teams in the country. https://t.co/Jdk3ePXHEN — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) January 13, 2018

Eastern Washington University Athletics released a statement Saturday afternoon regarding Chaves' move to UND:

"Statement from EWU President Dr. Mary Cullinan Regarding the Departure of Athletic Director Bill Chaves, who will be leaving EWU for the same position at the University of North Dakota:

"On behalf of Eastern Washington University, I extend my sincere thank you to Bill Chaves for ten great years of service to EWU Athletics. I wish him the very best at the University of North Dakota in this exciting next chapter of his professional career.

"Under Bill's leadership, EWU produced numerous winning teams, led by outstanding coaches who served as great mentors. And our student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, achieving a GPA of 3.0 or higher for 31 straight quarters. Eastern is committed to building on this success to ensure a vibrant future for the athletic department.

"I will be working with Bill Chaves immediately to implement a transition plan as the university begins the process of finding a new athletic director. Details on that plan, including interim leadership and a time table, will be made public when details are finalized within the next several days.



Eastern will greatly miss Bill Chaves, who has created a lasting legacy for this university. I wish him excellent continued success."

After a decade of memories that I will carry for a lifetime, I have been offered and accepted the UND AD’s position. I will reserve further comment until Tuesday’s PC, but please know my family and I owes a huge debt of gratitude to many in the EWU (Cheney/Spokane) community... — Bill Chaves (@EWUeaglesAD) January 13, 2018

