EWU and Montana will not play rivalry game in 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Eastern Washington University and the University of Montana will not play their long-standing rivalry game next season.

With the addition of Idaho to the Big Sky Conference, it is creating scheduling conflicts for many of the teams.

The rivalry will be renewed in 2019, when the two teams play in Missoula once again.

EWU and Montana have played each other for 35 straight years. The last time the two teams did not square off was all the way back in 1982.

The Eagles and Grizzlies will stay rivals in the conference, but going forward, the two teams are not guaranteed to play each other every year.

