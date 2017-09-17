Evan Closky hands out KREMMYs to local sports figures

Oct 22, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Outstanding Writing: Luke Falk

In this case, it's rewriting...as in the record books.

Luke Falk is the program's leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense. He will also be threatening the PAC-12 records in these categories for the rest of the season. He's coming off a six touchdown performance against Oregon State, which also tied a single-game record.

Outstanding Hairstyling: Luke Falk

Falk is also our recipient of outstanding hairstyling as evidenced by whatever the heck his hair was looking like in spring ball this year.





Luke Falk said he was saving money by avoiding the barber during spring football.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama: Tyler Hilinski

So while Falk earns a couple of awards off the bat, his backup quarterback Tyler Hilinski wins outstanding lead actor in a drama after Wazzu's comeback win against Boise State. Without Hilinski stepping up to lead the Cougs, the team would surely not be ranked No. 18 in the naiton, which is what both major polls say after yesterday's slate of games.

Outstanding Technical Director: Alex Grinch

The Cougs aren't known for defense, but they pitched a shutout in the opener and have forced seven turnovers in three games with three defensive scores. Tack on 10 sacks and you have yourself a pretty darn good team with that Air Raid offense.

Sep 17, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch walks off the field after a game against the Idaho Vandals at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 56-6. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy: Ian Kolste

Kolste is the main reason why all three Whitworth wins have been laughers. Kolste already has 1,000+ yards on the season with 13 touchdowns. The Bucs are outscoring opponents 158-to-26.

Outstanding Lead Actress: Chloe Williams

The former Lewis and Clark stud scored two goals Sunday in the 3-2 win and is now the all-time points leader in Big Sky history.

Congratulations to @EWUSoccer's Chloe Williams on setting the @BigSkyConf's All-Time Points record today with her 35th career goal!#GoEags pic.twitter.com/NEttxEkrCT — EWU Athletics (@EWUAthletics) September 17, 2017

Outstanding Production Design: Beau Baldwin

Think about it. Eastern Washington has a handful of coaches in the PAC-12 now and out of Baldwin's three leading receivers from last year, two are on NFL rosters and one made it to the last cut. In ten years we're going to look back at the 2016 Eastern Washington football team and marvel at the staff and players from that squad. In addition, Baldwin is at Cal right now and his squad is a perfect 3-0 after a surprising win against Ole Miss.

Beau Baldwin poses with Cooper Kupp after the junior wide receiver broke a Big Sky record with 47 career touchdown receptions. (Photo: EWU Athletics)

Outstanding Supporting Actor: Cooper Kupp

As for supporting actor, Cooper Kupp is in his rookie campaign with the Rams and he is already looking like the right-hand man for quarterback Jared Goff. Kupp is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He is also the only wide receiver on the team to score a touchdown in Los Angeles. The Rams lost Sunday and are 1-1 on the season.

Outstanding Director: Paul Petrino

I know the team is 1-2 to begin the season in 2017, they gave Western Michigan a real run for its money on the road, but the Vandals won nine games last year...nine! That equaled the previous five seasons combined. Do you know how hard it is to recruit in Moscow?!? Not to mention his squad capped off 2016 with a bowl game win in Boise against a solid Colorado State team. Petrino has all my respect and don't give up on Idaho this year. I still expect them to find a way to win six games.

Dec 22, 2016; Boise, ID, USA; Idaho Vandals head coach Paul Petrino reacts as he is interviewed by ESPN reporter Olivia Harlan on the winners podium at the Idaho Potato Bowl at Albersons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Losness, Brian Losness)

Most Outstanding Motion Design: Dante Pettis

When this dude fields a punt, it's a beautiful thing to watch. He just zigs and zags his way down the field. He already has three punt returns for a score this year and tied a NCAA record with eight career punt returns for a touchdown in Saturday's win against Fresno State. Besides all that, he's averaging 17 yards per reception so this guy is an overall stud as the Dawgs are ranked No. 7 in the country.

Most Outstanding Reality Competition: Survivor (Mariners Pitching Edition)

The team is 4.5 games out of a wild card spot and a big reason why the M's are most likely missing the playoffs is because of their arms, which leads me to this award. A remarkable 17 different guys have started for Scott Servais' squad while 40 different players have at least logged one inning on the mound.

Scott Servais has had to head out to the mound wayyy too much in 2017. (Photo: USA Today Sports)

Outstanding Sound Editing: Mariners Fans

You, the fans, take home 'Outstanding Sound Editing' because we all know it has taken a lot of restraint to not curse in front of your kids while watching the Mariners down the stretch.

