Elynuik's last second goal lifts Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Chiefs scored with less than three seconds left in regulation for a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night at Spokane Arena. Hudson Elynuik tallied the game-winner at the 19:57 mark of the third.

Spokane opened up the scoring early in the first as rookie forward Milos Fafrak sent the puck to Jaret Anderson-Dolan at the top of the crease. Ethan McIndoe redirected a soft pass in front to earn his second goal of the year at the 2:32 mark.

Seventy-eight seconds later, Jeff Faith forced a turnover in the Silvertips end of the ice. After drawing Everett goaltender Dorrin Ludwig out of position, Faith slid the puck into the right side of the net to make it 2-0.

The Silvertips struck back in the second period as Connor Dewar scored his first two of three goals on the night, punching in a rebound on the power play for each tally to make it 2-0 headed into the second intermission.

Everett took their first lead of the game 54 seconds into the third as Dewar fired a slapshot from the left circle to beat Chiefs netminder Dawson Weatherill.

The Chiefs bounced right back two minutes later as Taylor Ross sniped one under the crossbar from the left side off an assist from Faith at the 2:53 mark.

Team captain Tyson Helgesen got on the board with his first of the year at the 3:59 mark of the final frame to make it 4-3 in favor of the Chiefs. Anderson-Dolan earned his second assist of the night on the play. [related_links]

Riley Sutter tied it back up for Everett at the 5:23 mark, finishing a smooth centering feed from captain Kevin Davis for his fourth of the young season.

After a nearly 10 minute stretch without a whistle in the middle of the third period, it looked like the game was headed to overtime tied 4-4. Elynuik fired a shot from the point that had eyes through traffic, sliding into the net on the low glove side to give the Chiefs the lead with under three seconds left.

The Chiefs outshot the Silvertips 34 to 28, finishing 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

