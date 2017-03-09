Eags cruise by Sacramento St.; advance to semis vs. Weber St.

Jacob Wiley

RENO, Nev. -- Jacob Wiley had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Eastern Washington rolled to an 89-70 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Second-seeded Eastern Washington (22-10) has won six of its last seven and will play Weber State (18-12) in a Friday semifinal.

Wiley made all nine of his field goals and hit 6 of 7 from the line. Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 18 points and Sir Washington added 11 for the Eagles.

Marcus Graves scored a career-high 29 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead No. 7 seed Sacramento State (13-18). Justin Strings chipped in 17 points.

Eastern Washington had a 13-point halftime lead. The Hornets pulled within six points early in the second half but didn't get closer.

The Eagles committed 26 fouls, but Sacramento State shot just 21 of 36 (58 percent) from the line.

