Cruz's 300th HR, Paxton's pitching pace Mariners past A's

Jul 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) tips his cap to the fans following his three-run homer against the Athletics. The hit was the 300th home run of his career. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.



Cruz's three-run drive in the eighth off Liam Hendricks put Seattle up 6-2. Cruz also had RBI singles in the first and third as Seattle snapped a four-game skid.



Paxton (7-3) did not allow a hit after Marcus Semien's two-run double in the second. The left-hander struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter. Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth, and Mark Rzepczynski and Steve Cishek finished.



Sean Manaea (7-5) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. Manaea, 6-1 in his previous nine starts, struck out three and walked one.

© 2017 KING-TV