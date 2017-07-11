Creighton announces series with Gonzaga

Mark Few has never shied away from scheduling a challenging non-conference slate. The Zags have a new test coming up in December.
Creighton announced Tuesday they will start a home-and-home series with the Bulldogs December 1st in Spokane.
The programs have met six times, with the Bluejays holding a 1-5 edge. Their last matchup came back in 1977.
Greg McDermott's team moved from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Big East in 2013. They have won 25 or more games in four of the last six years. They have been a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament each of those years, including a six-seed in 2017.
