Creighton announces series with Gonzaga

Jan 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few yells during the game against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of the game at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

Mark Few has never shied away from scheduling a challenging non-conference slate. The Zags have a new test coming up in December.

Creighton announced Tuesday they will start a home-and-home series with the Bulldogs December 1st in Spokane.

We'll start a 2-year series with 2017 national runner-up Gonzaga on Dec. 1 in Spokane. The Zags own the nation's best record since 2010-11. pic.twitter.com/Hb6qT5M7QG — Creighton Basketball (@BluejayMBB) July 11, 2017

The programs have met six times, with the Bluejays holding a 1-5 edge. Their last matchup came back in 1977.

Greg McDermott's team moved from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Big East in 2013. They have won 25 or more games in four of the last six years. They have been a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament each of those years, including a six-seed in 2017.

