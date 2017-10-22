Coveted prospect Filip Petrusev commits to Zags

Filip Petrusev commits to Gonzaga. (Photo: 247sports.com)

Tommy Lloyd does it again.

Serbian big man Filip Petrusev announced on twitter this morning he has committed to Gonzaga. Petrusev is a 6-foot-11-inch tall forward who is one of the best young prospects in Europe.

I am proud to announce that I have committed to Gonzaga University @ZagMBB #gozags pic.twitter.com/y0G2eTpwJy — Filip Petrusev (@PetrusevFilip) October 22, 2017

Petrusev spoke with ESPN's Jonathan Givony saying, "They are a big-time basketball school with great tradition, especially with international big men. They develop players very well and make the NCAA tournament every year."

According to Givony, Petrusev held other scholarship offers from Kansas, Virginia, Utah, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Stanford and Texas Tech.

Petrusev will join a long list of international players to come to Spokane. Killian Tillie, Rui Hachimura, Jacob Larsen and Joel Ayayi should all be on next year's roster when Petrusev comes to Gonzaga. This is on top of other names like Domas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Elias Harris, Ronny Turiaf and others who have all moved on to the NBA or overseas.

Petrusev might not be a McDonald's All-American like Zach Collins, but he is still one of the biggest recruits to commit to Gonzaga in program history.





