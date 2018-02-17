Cougs' comeback falls short against Utah; lose 77-70

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Justin Bibbins scored 24 points, Tyler Rawson added 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help Utah beat Washington State 77-70 on Saturday night.

Utah (17-9, 9-6 Pac-12) used a 17-0 run - as the Cougars were scoreless for six-plus minutes - to make it 33-13 with nearly six minutes left in the first half before taking a 10-point lead into the break.

Tyler Rawson, who hit six 3s and scored 22 points for the Utes in their last meeting with Washington State (10-16, 2-12 Pac-12), made 3 of 4 from 3-point range, scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first half.

The Utes scored the first seven second-half points Utah held on from there.

WSU threatened several times, cutting its deficit to four with 2:13 to play after Viont'e Daniels hit back-to-back 3's in a 30-second span. Bibbins answered with an acrobatic jumper in the lane and, after Daniels made a layup, hit two free throws to make it 76-70 with 14 seconds left.

Gabe Bealer scored 18 points on a career-high tying six 3s for Utah.

Malachi Flynn, who had a career-best 30 points in WSU's win over Colorado on Thursday, scored 20 with four steals against the Utes. Robert Franks added 18 points with seven rebounds and Viont'e Daniels scored 14, hitting 4 of 8 from behind the arc.

