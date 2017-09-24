Cougars move up in polls ahead of USC tilt; Huskies also inch up

Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) throws a pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

The Washington State Cougars on Sunday gained two spots in the national polls ahead of their Top 25 matchup with USC while the Washington Huskies inched up in one of the polls.

The Cougars (4-0) moved from 18th to 16th in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY polls following their 45-7 win over Nevada. The Cougars will host the 5th-ranked Trojans in Pullman Friday night.

The Huskies (4-0) moved from 7th to 6th in the AP poll and stood firm at No. 6 in the USA TODAY poll following their 37-10 win at Colorado. They visit Oregon State next Saturday.

The Huskies and Cougars remain the only undefeated teams in the Pac-12 North.

© 2017 KING-TV