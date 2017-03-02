CoSIDA names Nigel Williams-Goss Academic All-American First Team

Feb 18, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) attempts a free throw against the Pacific Tigers during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

AUSTIN, Texas – Watch out, Nigel Williams-Goss is a double threat. Williams-Goss was named first team Academic All-American Division I basketball by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Williams-Goss completed his undergraduate degree in Psychology with a 3.84 GPA! Williams-Goss is the sixth Gonzaga men’s basketball player to be named Academic All-American First Team. Williams-Goss is the first Zag since Kelly Olynyk in 2013.

Williams-Goss had an extraordinary season for Gonzaga as it reached No. 1 in both national polls for the second time in program history (2013). Williams-Goss is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Award, and the Wooden Award. He is also a finalist for the Cousy Award, leading Gonzaga in scoring, assists, and steals.

The average G.P.A. of the members of the 2016-2017 CoSIDA is 3.83. Seven of the CoSIDA members carry at least a 3.8 G.P.A. and three students carry a perfect 4.0. Four of the five student-athletes on the CoSIDA Academic All American first team are repeat selections. Williams-Goss is a third team pick for the 2014-2015 season at Washington.

