Cordero powers Indians to series win over Hops

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.

The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

The Indians later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Cordero hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Melvin Novoa to secure the victory.

Hillsboro missed a scoring opportunity in the eighth, when Tra'mayne Holmes struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Spokane southpaw Cole Ragans (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Connor Grey (3-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up four runs and three hits over four innings. Josh Advocate pitched three scoreless innings for his first save of the season.

© 2017 KREM-TV