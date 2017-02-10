C.J. Moore makes case for Zags as title contenders

February 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate the 90-60 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions at Gersten Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

With their No. 1 ranking and unbeaten record, Gonzaga is at the center of the national college hoops discussion. On Friday Bleacher Report's C.J. Moore made his case for this year's Zags

His piece 'Don't Believe the Gonzaga Haters: These Bulldogs are National-Title Contenders' highlights a variety of key characteristics about Mark Few's group, from the unique makeup of their roster to how they rank statistically compared to recent champs, and beyond.

Moore also spoke to Tennesee head coach Rich Barnes, Santa Clara's Herb Sendek and a pro scout who added their perspective as well.

KREM 2 Sports Director Darnay Tripp spoke to Moore about his impression of the Bulldogs, and how they stack up to Mark Few's other successful squads.

"I think he's had teams that are capable, good enough to reach the Final Four before. I think this group is the best one."

Gonzaga visits No. 20 Saint Mary's Saturday in search of a season sweep of the Gaels and a 26-0 record. ESPN's College Gameday will be in Moraga to spotlight the matchup of ranked WCC rivals. Tip-off is at 5:15 p.m.

