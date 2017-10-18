Chris Long donates salary for equal education

Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive lineman, Chris Long, said he will donate the rest of his 2017 salary to increase educational equality. As a Philadelphia native himself, our own sports director, Darnay Tripp, feels passionate about it too.

In 2013, more than 20 public schools in Philadelphia closed due to budget issues. Classrooms are crowded and resources are lacking.

Long made headlines when he donated the first six game checks of this season to fund middle and high school scholarships for two students in his hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia.

“I believe that education is the best gateway for a better tomorrow for everyone in America,” Long said.

Long announced Wednesday that he will use the remaining ten game checks to organizations that support educational equality in St. Louis, Boston, and Philadelphia. Those are all cities that Long has lived in or played in during his NFL career. He also started the Pledge 10 For Tomorrow campaign to raise money through organizations that support the effort in those towns.

