Chiefs rally past Calgary with four goal third period

Trailing 4-2 early in the third period, the Spokane Chiefs exploded for 4 unanswered goals to defeat the Calgary Hitmen 6-4 Tuesday night in Calgary, Alberta. With the win, Spokane has moved within 1 point of first place Portland in the U.S. Division. The Chiefs also improved to a perfect 5-0 in Canada this season.

Calgary jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 6:38 into the game, but Spokane would counter with a power play goal from Zach Fischer at 8:39 to cut the margin to 2-1. Fischer’s first goal as a Chief was assisted by Hudson Elynuik and Nolan Reid. Calgary would score their 3rd goal of the period midway through the first to re-take a two goal lead at 3-1. Spokane would get back within 1 on Elynuik’s team leading 7th of the year from Fischer and Riley Woods at 18:03 to cut the Calgary lead to 3-2 after one. Spokane was out shot 18-9 in the first and went 1-3 on the power play.

Neither team was able to score in the second period as the Chiefs out shot the Hitmen 12-8. Calgary would expand the lead with their second power play goal of the game almost 5.5 minutes into the third period to take a 4-2 advantage. Nolan Reid would start the comeback with a goal in his 4th straight game at 7:18 from Dalton Hamaliuk and Jaret Anderson-Dolan. Riley McKay would draw the Chiefs even for the first time in the game with his 2nd of the season from Cedric Chenier and Anderson-Dolan at 13:04.

The Chiefs would take advantage on a 4 on 3 power play chance late in the third when Eli Zummack scored on a back hand rebound with just 2:20 remaining to give Spokane their first lead of the night at 5-4. Zummack’s eventual game winner was assisted by Reid and Ethan McIndoe. The Chiefs would cap the scoring when Woods scored a power play goal with the Calgary net empty with just 10 seconds left to wrap up a 6-4 victory. Reid would get another assist to secure a career high 4 point night, and Zummack also got an assist, as the Chiefs went 3-6 on the power play. Spokane out shot Calgary 17-8 in the third to win the shots battle 38-34. Rookie goalie Donovan Buskey got 30 saves to earn his first career win in net.

Spokane moved past Tri City into second place in the U.S. Division with 17 points and are now just 1 point back of division leading Portland. The Chiefs are back in action Wednesday night when they face the Central Division leading Medicine Hat Tigers at 6 pm Pacific. Mike Boyle will have the call on 1510 KGA starting at 5:30 pm.