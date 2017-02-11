KREM
Best tweets from GU v. St. Mary's College GameDay

Staff , KREM 10:55 AM. PST February 11, 2017

MORAGA, Calif. – ESPN’s College GameDay was in Moraga, California Saturday morning to feature the Saturday night matchup between #1 Gonzaga and #20 St. Mary’s. Here are some of the best tweets we gathered about College GameDay.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

