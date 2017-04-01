Best Final Four game day tweets

Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates with fans after defeating the Xavier Musketeers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Saturday morning was like waking up on Christmas for Zag fans. Here is what they had to say about one of the most exciting moments in Zag history:

Although it was posted on Friday, Zag fans continued to retweet players expressing their gratitude for all of the support.

KREM 2's Evan Closky was nervous to break tradition on such an important day. #Superstitious

Some fans used this gem to show a little 'Karnowski spirit.'

Others were ready to shout louder than ever during the matchup.

I chanted my first G-O-N-Z-A-G-A nearly 12 years ago. Today, I'm going to say it louder & prouder than I ever have before. ❤💙#UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/1UgCMzxmMQ — Becca Watters (@beccawatters) April 1, 2017

Be sure to use #UnitedWeZag to show your support for the team

Showcasing your #Zags tweets all day, so send me your well wishes for the team, or use #UnitedWeZag & i'll give you your shine.😏 — Tony Black (@KREMTony) April 1, 2017

