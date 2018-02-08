Beavers run away form Washington St.

Jan 18, 2018; Boulder, CO, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent reacts in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Coors Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Tres Tinkle had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as Oregon State cruised past Washington State 94-62 on Thursday night.



Drew Eubanks added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Alfred Hollins had a career-high 19 points and four steals for the Beavers (12-11, 4-7).



Robert Franks had 17 points and six rebounds and Carter Skaggs had 11 points off the bench for the Cougars (9-14, 1-10), who have lost six in a row.



With the game tied at 24-all, Oregon State went on a 20-0 run spanning the last four minutes of the first half and the first two minutes of the second half.



Oregon State shot 57 percent for the game, compared to 38 percent for the Cougars.



Oregon State led early, and Franks had Washington State's first eight points. The rest of his team started the game shooting 0 for 8 and didn't score until a Viont'e Daniels 3-pointer at the 9:41 mark trimmed the Beavers' lead to 14-11.



The Beavers surged ahead and led 37-24 at the half, with Stephen Thompson Jr. scoring on a reverse lay-in with two seconds left.



Oregon State led by as many as 33 in the second half.



Stephen Thompson Jr. finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Oregon State, while younger brother Ethan Thompson added 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.

