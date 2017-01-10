Baylor's loss leaves Zags as lone unbeaten

Nov 24, 2016; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few calls a play against the Quinnipiac Bobcats during the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Gonzaga entered the night as one of two unbeaten teams remaining in division I college basketball. They ended the night as the last one standing.

West Virginia throttled No. 1 Baylor 89-68, dropping the Bears' record to 15-1. The Zags are 15-0 and are the last team in the nation holding onto a perfect record.

The Bulldogs are off to the best start in program history, and have an important week ahead of them. After hosting LMU Thursday they will welcome No. 21 Saint Mary;s to the Kennel Saturday.

Gonzaga is last one standing. Only unbeaten team left in college hoops after Baylor loss. Mark Few will celebrate by going fishing tomorrow. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 11, 2017

And then there was one. Gonzaga is the last remaining unbeaten team in college basketball. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 11, 2017

And then there was one ...



Gonzaga (15-0) — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 11, 2017

Sorry Baylor, but two is a crowd. — Slipper Still Fits (@slipperstillfit) January 11, 2017





And then there was one undefeated in college basketball. #gozags — Dan Dickau (@dandickau21) January 11, 2017

(© 2017 KREM)