Balanced Eags get season sweep of Idaho

(Photo: EWU Athletics)

It was a great balance of offense and defense, and usually when junior Bogdan Bliznyuk gets a double-double, the Eagles win.



Using runs of 14-0 and 11-0 to establish leads, Eastern Washington University out-shot Idaho 53-37 percent Friday (Feb. 17) to win 77-67 in a Big Sky Conference men's basketball game at Reese Court in Cheney, Wash. A season-best crowd of 2,821 turned out for the league showdown for third place in the league standings and watch the Eagles improve to 12-1 at home.



Four Eagles scored in double figures, and the victory – EWU's 18th overall to equal last year's win total -- gives Eastern sole possession of third at 10-4 with four games left to play. The win completed a season sweep of UI, and EWU has now defeated the Vandals in five of the six league games played since Idaho re-joined the Big Sky in the 2014-15 season.



Bliznyuk finished with a game-high 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and 14th of his career. Eastern has now won nine-straight games when he's had a double-double, and a record of 12-2 when he achieves that feat.



Although Eastern leading scorer Jacob Wiley was held to just seven shots from the field and nine points, the Eagles sank eight 3-pointers. Sir Washington made three to finish with 17 points, and Felix Von Hofe and Ty Gibson each had a pair to finish with 10 points apiece.



"Our point-forward gets a double-double and handled their pressure really well," said Eastern head coach Jim Hayford, whose team also out-rebounded Idaho 37-32. "Different players stepped up – Sir had some really good minutes in the second half where he made some winning plays. We had some foul trouble in the first half, and Jesse Hunt gave us some solid minutes off the bench. We shot 53 percent from the field and 47 percent from three, so we executed our offense well. We out-rebounded a good rebounding team, and we came away with a hard-earned 10-point win."



Friday's showdown was the lone game of the week for both schools prior to taking on league-leading Weber State and Idaho State at home next week. Just two weekends of action remain in the regular season league race prior to the 11-team conference tournament.



Eastern and Idaho meet for the eighth time since the Vandals re-joined the league in the 2014-15 season. Eastern has won six of those previous eight meetings, including a 1-1 record in the league tourney.



EWU Athletics