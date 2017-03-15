Analyzing the Gonzaga Women's draw in the NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga should feel a bit of a home advantage come Saturday, but as an 11-seed the Zags are considered an underdog, but you know what they say about March: Anything can happen.



With March Madness you need to get in for one, then you need skill, and of course you need to win. But as is the case with every March, you need a bit of luck too.



Luckily the Zags have found themselves on the right side of things when it comes to being an 11-seed.



In 20-15, the Zags beat George Washington and Oregon State en route to the Sweet 16. The Zags also made it to the Sweet 16 in 2012, beating Rutgers and Miami. But their best success was in 2011 where they made it all the way to the Elite 8 before falling to Stanford.



So as they enter Saturday, the Zags are plenty confident taking on Oklahoma and the teams match up pretty well. The Zags give up about 11 fewer points a game, whereas the Sooners force more turnovers.



But for GU it starts with Jill Barta. Barta set a W-C-C tournament record with 37 points in the championship game, shooting almost 50 percent from the field she also can stretch the floor taking her game beyond the arc. She is as consistent as they come.



In the backcourt sophomore Laura Stockton, the every-game starter led the team in assists averaging over 4 a game. Her passing skills are obvious and she is also lethal when it matters most.



If the Zags take care of business against Oklahoma and the road to Dallas doesn't get any easier… assuming all goes well with the Washington Huskies, we get to see Gonzaga take on University of Washington in a rivalry we rarely see in these parts.



The Zags have Jill Barta. The Huskies have national player-of-the-year Kelsey Plum. We're not overlooking anybody, but as fans, we can't help it.



That's the matchup that I and most in the state of Washington would love to see. We might get it if the Zags can win as an 11 seed for the 4th consecutive time.

