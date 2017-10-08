All Seahawks stand for national anthem vs. Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: The Seattle Seahawks are seen during the national anthem before the game agaisnt the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Photo: Harry How, 2017 Getty Images)

Just one week after nine Seattle Seahawks players remained seated during the national anthem against the Indianapolis Colts, the entire Seahawks team stood during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Seahawks defensive line, who sat against the Colts, all stood with interlocked arms on Sunday. The Rams also locked arms during the national anthem while linebacker Robert Quinn raised a fist.

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who pledged to sit during the national anthem for the entirety of the 2017 NFL season to protest social injustices, also joined his teammates in standing on Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This marks the first time that Bennett has stood for the national anthem this season.

Two weeks prior, the Seahawks remained in the locker room during the national anthem following the remarks from President Trump, who urged NFL owners to fire players who chose to kneel or sit in protest.

While it’s unclear if Seattle will continue standing throughout the season, the team has made it apparent they will stick together.

