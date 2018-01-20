13 possible Seattle NHL team names: Someone already registered domains for them

Even though Seattle doesn't have an NHL team yet, someone reportedly linked to the group that will redevelop KeyArena is already registering websites with 13 possible team names.
The NHL invited Seattle to apply for an expansion franchise after Oak View Group (OVG) and the city signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a $600 renovation of KeyArena. Hopes are an NHL team could be playing there as early as 2020.
DetroitHockey.net reports 38 website domain names representing 13 possible team names were registered Thursday under the name Christina Song. The website reports Song's LinkedIn profile lists her as General Counsel at OVG.
Here are the names:
Seattle Cougars
Seattle Eagles
Seattle Emeralds
Seattle Evergreens
Seattle Firebirds
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Rainiers
Seattle Renegades
Seattle Sea Lions
Seattle Seals
Seattle Sockeyes
Seattle Totems
Seattle Whales
There is no guarantee any of these will be the name of Seattle's NHL team, just as there is no guarantee Seattle will even get an NHL team. As DetroitHockey.net points out, there isn't even an ownership group formed yet. But someone connected to OVG is already registering these names.
