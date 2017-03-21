Two time lottery winner dies in rollover crash

Two time lottery winner, Robert Tilley, died in a rollover crash Monday. 3/20/2017

SPOKANE, Washington – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash roughly 15 miles north of Spokane. It turns out, the man who was killed, Robert Tilley, made headlines for winning the lottery not once, but twice.

Robert Tilley was a man who was all about turning anyone’s bad day into a good one. He was considered a very lucky man, winning two Powerball jackpots for a total of eight million dollars, the last one back in 2015. Sadly, the local veteran died in a car crash on Monday.

Tilley crashed his yellow Chevy Camaro that he bought with his lottery winnings. He was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital, where he died shortly after the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 291 about 15 miles north of Spokane in Nine Mile Falls. Washington State Patrol reported that Mr. Tilley was intoxicated behind the wheel when he crashed his car, rolling it several times.

Tilley’s family and friends said that their hearts are broken from the tragic loss. Two years ago, Tilley appeared on KREM 2 after he won his second Powerball jackpot.

“Changed my whole outlook on spirituality and life and everything. I am a new me,” Tilley said during his interview.

Tilley was so excited to win for a second time, he gave Yoke's employees 100 dollars. He wanted to make other people feel special like he did when he won the one millions dollars back in 2015.

Robert Tilley died at the age of 66 and those who knew him, said he is definitely leaving a large void in the veteran community.

