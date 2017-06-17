'Z Nation' looking for zombie extras in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is time for Z Nation auditions in Spokane!
Z Nation auditions to be a zombie extra are Saturday and Sunday. Auditions will take place in the outdoor amphitheater of the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture.
The media relations specialist at the MAC, Alison Highberger, said people interested in auditioning are asked to arrive in normal street clothes and without makeup. Both new and returning zombies will be auditioning for season four of the Syfy Channel show.
The show uses around 2,000 zombie extras each season.
New zombies can try out at the following times:
- Saturday, June 17: 10am - 12pm, 2pm - 4pm, 4pm - 6pm
- Sunday, June 18: 11am - 1pm, 3pm - 5pm
Returning zombies will have the chance to audition on:
- Saturday, June 17: 9am - 10am, 1pm - 2pm
- Sunday, June 18: 10am - 11am, 2pm - 3pm
Victoria Gatts, from Spokane, is the background casting director for the show and will be at auditions. Z Nation has filmed in and around the Inland Northwest since 2014 and much of the production and final editing is done at Spokane’s North by Northwest production company.
