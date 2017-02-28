Yoke's Fresh Market issues voluntary cheese recall

yokes 031814.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Yoke’s Fresh Market recalled two types of Colby cheese due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Yoke’s Fresh Market said they implemented the recall out of caution and with an emphasis on customers’ wellness and safety.

The affected products were manufactured by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana. The affected products were sold in Yoke’s Fresh Market stores in WA and ID under the grocery brand’s private label.

The recall consists of two Colby cheese products. The products being voluntarily recalled are: Colby Jk Longhorn Cheese and Colby Longhorn Cheese.

Yoke’s customers who have purchased these products between August 1, 2016 and January 1, 2017 should return them for a full refund. Customers with questions can call Yoke’s at (509)-921-2292 ext. 55.

