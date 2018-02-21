GEORGE, Wash. – Watershed is back for its seventh year at the Gorge Amphitheatre with a star-studded country lineup.
The summer country music festival will include performances from country icons Big & Rich, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Cassadee Pope and Cole Swindell.
The lineup also includes Brett Young, Brantley Gilbert and Dustin Lynch, among others.
Watershed runs Aug. 3-5 and passes go on sale Friday, Mar. 2 at 10 a.m.
Visit Watershed’s website for more information.
