Yakima native wins Oscar for costume design

YAKIMA, Wash. - Colleen Atwood, a native from Yakima, took home an Oscar Sunday night for Best Costume Design for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'

The Oscar also represents the first Academy Award for a film in the Harry Potter franchise.

Fantastic Beasts celebrated Atwood's win on Twitter:

Congrats to now four time Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood who brought her magic to the Wizarding World. #Oscars #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/81ZUsAVJXH — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 27, 2017

Other nominees included:

Joanna Johnston - ALLIED

Consolata Boyle - FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

Madeline Fontaine - JACKIE

Mary Zophres - LA LA LAND

It's the fourth Academy Award for Atwood. Previously, she's taken home awards for Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Alice in Wonderland.

