Yakima native wins Oscar for costume design

Best Costume for Fantastic Beasts

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 5:47 AM. PST February 27, 2017

YAKIMA, Wash. - Colleen Atwood, a native from Yakima, took home an Oscar Sunday night for Best Costume Design for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'

The Oscar also represents the first Academy Award for a film in the Harry Potter franchise.

Fantastic Beasts celebrated Atwood's win on Twitter:

 

 

Other nominees included: 

  • Joanna Johnston - ALLIED
  • Consolata Boyle - FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
  • Madeline Fontaine - JACKIE
  • Mary Zophres - LA LA LAND

It's the fourth Academy Award for Atwood. Previously, she's taken home awards for Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Alice in Wonderland.

