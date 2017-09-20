WSU offers free football admission to all Freeman community members

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: A Washington State Cougars helmet showing the initials of Pat Tillman next to the American flag during the Arizona State Sun Devils against Washington State Cougars. (Photo: Donald Miralle, Custom)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Washington State University has invited all friends and family of the Freeman community to the Cougar football game on September 24.

WSU is continuing Washington’s outpouring of support for the Freeman community after the tragic shooting at Freeman High School last Wednesday.

All you need to get into the game for free is your driver’s license, student ID, staff ID or any other form of identification that will identify you as a community member.

The Cougars are playing the University of Nevada at 3 p.m. in Pullman at Martin Stadium.

Freeman School District superintendent, Randy Russell, said he is thankful and excited for another opportunity to get the Freeman community together.

