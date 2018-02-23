WSU grad, Spokane resident heading to the Global Beauty Awards Show

Makeup products. (Photo: Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash.— A Washington State University graduate and a Spokane resident could be receiving high honors at the Global Beauty Awards Show in Bellevue.

WSU graduate Jamie Kern Lima will be earning the Best Entpreneur Award. She was the founder of It Cosmetics and first female CEO of L'Oréal.

Spokane resident Allyson Rowe is one of the official nominees for Best Social Media and/or Video Blog.

The awards show is March 10.



