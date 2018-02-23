KREM
WSU grad, Spokane resident heading to the Global Beauty Awards Show

Staff , KREM 11:19 AM. PST February 23, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash.— A Washington State University graduate and a Spokane resident could be receiving high honors at the Global Beauty Awards Show in Bellevue.

WSU graduate Jamie Kern Lima will be earning the Best Entpreneur Award. She was the founder of It Cosmetics and first female CEO of L'Oréal.

Spokane resident Allyson Rowe is one of the official nominees for Best Social Media and/or Video Blog. 

The awards show is March 10. 
 

