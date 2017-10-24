WSP investigating after shots fired at trooper in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash.—Washington State Patrol investigated a shooting that involved a trooper Tuesday morning.

Reports said the trooper was shot at multiple times, but was not hit.

Trooper C. Thorson tweeted a photo of the incident showing the bullet holes on the vehicle.

WSP is currently investigating a shooting in Grandview where a trooper was shot at multiple times but not hit. pic.twitter.com/fwg6VNNl6B — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) October 24, 2017

Authorities said two suspects fled the scene on foot and are still at large.

© 2017 KREM-TV