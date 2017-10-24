KREM
WSP investigating after shots fired at trooper in Grandview

Staff , KREM 6:53 AM. PDT October 24, 2017

GRANDVIEW, Wash.—Washington State Patrol investigated a shooting that involved a trooper Tuesday morning.

Reports said the trooper was shot at multiple times, but was not hit.

Trooper C. Thorson tweeted a photo of the incident showing the bullet holes on the vehicle.

 

 

Authorities said two suspects fled the scene on foot and are still at large.

