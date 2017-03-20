You're nabbed! French gendarmes find thief stuck in window

Twitter photo of suspected thief stuck in a window in France, published March 19, 2017 by @Gendarmerie. (Photo: Twitter: @Gendarmerie)

PARIS (AP) - Arrests can't come any easier than this.

French gendarmes called to a robbery found the suspected thief stuck in a hole he'd made with a hammer in a shop window.

The national gendarmerie on Sunday published a photo appearing to show the man half-in and half-out of the hole.

"Drunk, he robbed a shop but got stuck ... in the window before being arrested," the gendarmerie tweeted, with the hashtag "ThugLife."

The 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning in the Pyrenees town of Mauleon-Licharre in southwest France, a duty officer for the regional gendarmerie told The Associated Press.

Firefighters were called to free the man, who was then taken into custody, said the officer, who wouldn't be quoted by name, citing official policy.

