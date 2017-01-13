Crazy but true: Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th

A woman and her two children watch a Finnair passenger plane arrive at Tegel Airport on October 17, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2011 Getty Images)

In a bizarre Friday-the-13th coincidence, a flight bearing the number of the beast went straight to HEL today.

That’s right. Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen (CPH) and flew directly to Helsinki (HEL) on Friday.

Even better? The flight took off at 13:00 local time, according to Flightaware. The one-hour, 34-minute flight landed at HEL at 3:41 p.m. Helsinki time.

And it gets even wackier.

The Twitter account @Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic around the world, even pointed out the aircraft is 13 years old, according to its registration and serial number.

✈️️ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017

It may be less of a coincidence and more of a brilliant move by someone (who needs a raise) in Finnair's scheduling department. Either way, it's a fascinating alignment of oddities.

Next on the agenda: Dig through the list of ticketed passengers to find out if anyone named Jason was on Flight 666 on Friday the 13th.

