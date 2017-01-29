World Relief Spokane worries about future

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from committing suicide
-
Accused child abuser appears in court
-
Refugee ban backlash
-
Why the 3 strikes rule doesn't always apply
-
Local Walk of Life event attracts hundreds
-
E. Spokane standoff kept people from leaving for work
-
Man almost killed in ambulance helicopter crash defies the odds
-
New safety rules make car glass tougher to break
-
Man takes plea agreement for killing girlfriend
More Stories
-
Locals gather in Downtown Spokane to protest…Jan 29, 2017, 7:37 p.m.
-
Local refugees worried about losing their freedomsJan 29, 2017, 8:05 p.m.
-
Wash. AG joins 15 other AG's in condemning President…Jan 29, 2017, 12:34 p.m.