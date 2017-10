SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner said the death of the woman who was found in a dumpster near the South Hill Goodwill was an accident.

Officials identified the woman as Tunishia Martin, 28.

The Medical Examiner said she died from smoke inhalation.

The body was found before 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning, according to SPD.

