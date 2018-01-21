Woman found safe after car gets stuck in snow on way to Boise

Ruby Pike (Photo: Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman who had been reported missing after she left Portland to drive to Boise, Idaho on Friday, was found safe on Saturday night.

Ruby Pike, 52, from Star, Idaho, was found by two Grant County Sheriff's deputies. She was inside her car, which was stuck in the snow on Forest Road 52 near milepost 35, about 35 miles southeast of Ukiah. Pike has been reunited with her family.

Pike left Portland about 4 p.m. Friday when she was in Portland. She told her husband she would call him when she reached Ontario, according to Oregon State Police. Her exact route to Boise was not known but she was expected to arrive at around 10 p.m. Friday.

A ping of Ruby’s cellphone showed her last location was near Highway 395B, about 10 miles south of Ukiah. Ground and air crews searched the area Saturday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office asks the public to remember that many rural routes aren't maintained during the winter and are impassable.

