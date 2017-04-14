Close Win a RAV4 Hybrid Sweepstakes KREM 8:16 AM. PDT April 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Explosion at steam plant at the University of Idaho Four injured in explosion at University of Idaho Two injured after colliding with train House tips into water near Republic 1996 Moses Lake school shooter offers apology, faces 189 years in resentencing Two seriously injured after crash with train What's the Mother of All Bombs? Man being rescued from banks of Spokane River Hope, Idaho murder case back to square one Missing Kellogg woman found dead in river More Stories Student, driver transported to hospital following… Apr 14, 2017, 7:42 a.m. Students injured in University of Idaho explosion… Apr 13, 2017, 10:55 p.m. Manhunt suspect who sent manifesto to Trump captured in Wis. Apr 14, 2017, 6:31 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs