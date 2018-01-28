Who's performing tonight at the Grammys?

KREM
Nia Wesley, KENS 10:52 AM. PST January 28, 2018

The 60th annual Grammy Awards is expected to be one for the books.

Here's the full list of performers taking the stage on music's biggest night! 

 

  • Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic

  • Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)

  • Childish Gambino

  • Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)

  • Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera

  • Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton

  • Elton John and Miley Cyrus

  • Kesha

  • Lady Gaga

  • Kendrick Lamar

  • Little Big Town

  • Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)

  • Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller

  • Bruno Mars and Cardi B

  • Pink

  • Sam Smith

  • Sting

  • SZA

  • U2

You can watch the big night on KENS 5 at 6:30 pm.

