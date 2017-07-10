SCSO: Pizza arrives at vacant home for man being arrested

File image of pizza in delivery box. (Thinkstock)

A Spokane area man is accused of breaking into a home and ordering a pizza on the Fourth of July.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said they were arresting Derek J. Dolan, 28, for burglary at the property on N. Monroe when the pizza he had ordered arrived.

“Dolan admitted the pizza had been ordered for him but due to his pending transport to jail, the delivery was denied,” SCSO officials wrote in a release. “The driver was informed of the situation and the pizza was not accepted.”

A neighbor had called SCSO after seeing a man break into the garage of the vacant home.

SCSO said there were two active warrants out for Dolan’s arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft charges, and deputies said they found a small amount of what they believed to be methamphetamine inside his backpack.

Dolan was booked in Spokane County Jail for second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and his previous warrants.

