SCSO: Man orders pizza to home he broke into

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local man is accused of breaking into a home and ordering a pizza during the burglary on the Fourth of July.

A pizza delivery driver got quite the surprise when he tried to deliver a pizza to a home in the 6600 block of North Monroe Street. When he got there, the man who ordered the pizza was already in custody.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Derek J. Dolan, 28, for burglary at the property when the pizza he ordered arrived.

“Dolan admitted the pizza had been ordered for him but due to his pending transport to jail, the delivery was denied,” SCSO officials wrote in a release. “The driver was informed of the situation and the pizza was not accepted.”

Neighbors told KREM 2 this is not the first time they have had a problem with this vacant home. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said she called Crime Check when she saw someone in the garage because she knew no one was supposed to be there.

She said deputies arrived within minutes and arrested Dolan.

SCSO said there were two active warrants out for Dolan’s arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft charges. Deputies said they found a small amount of what they believed to be methamphetamine inside his backpack.

“While they were searching the backpack on the hood of the car, a pizza delivery man showed up on the corner and started walking down the sidewalk with a pizza and a soda in hand,” said the neighbor.

Neighbors said the delivery driver pointed to the house, only to be turned away by deputies.

“He looked very shocked. I would have been very shocked to see something like that going down especially if you’re trying to deliver a pizza,” she said.

Dolan told deputies he asked his dad to order the pizza and have it sent to that home.

“I can’t even imagine how you could pre-plan that you’re going to break into a house and order a pizza prior to arriving so that you could eat that pizza in a garage that you broke in to,” said the neighbor.

Dolan was booked in Spokane County Jail for second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and his previous warrants.

